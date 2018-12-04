Ad Header

Mylan to recall all batches of blood pressure medicine valsartan in U.S.

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, December 4th, 2018

 

(Reuters) – Mylan NV said on Tuesday it is issuing a nationwide voluntary recall of all lots of its blood pressure medicine valsartan, expanding a recall of select batches initiated two weeks ago.

The drugmaker said it was recalling 104 additional lots “out of an abundance of caution” after the valsartan-containing products were found to contain traces of a probable cancer-causing impurity.

The finished products, which were manufactured by Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc and Mylan Laboratories Ltd, were distributed in the United States between March 2017 and November 2018, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company fell 2 percent to $33.40 after the announcement.

 

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mylan-nl-valsartan-united-states/mylan-to-recall-all-batches-of-blood-pressure-medicine-in-u-s-idUSKBN1O324E

