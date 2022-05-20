N. Korea reports over 200,000 fever cases for 5th day amid COVID wave – Yonhap

May 20, 2022; 6:59 PM EDT

At least 219,030 people showed fever symptoms as of Friday evening, taking the total number of such cases to 2,460,640, the official Korean Central Television (KCTV) reported citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, according to Yonhap. The death toll rose by one to 66.

People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in North Korea, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Yonhap did not specify how many people had tested positive for the virus, and Reuters could not independently verify the report.

With no national vaccination campaign and limited testing capability, the daily data released by state media could be underreported, and it may be difficult to assess the scale of the COVID wave, experts have said. read more

The U.N. human rights agency has warned of “devastating” consequences for its 25 million people, while World Health Organization said an unchecked spread could lead to the emergence of deadlier new variants. read more

