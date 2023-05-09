natrel health joins Wedgewood Communications to expand on the science-first principle with bilateral thinking
London, May 9, 2023 – natrel health, a full-service healthcare communications agency, has joined Wedgewood Communications with the backing of pan-European investor Waterland Private Equity. As a member of SCIRIS Group, Wedgewood Communications works alongside 6 agency members: 3 Stories High, Porterhouse Medical Group, Porterhouse Insights, Indigo Medical, Fusion Medical Animation, and Source Health Economics, giving the group a global headcount of more than 300 people.
For almost 25 years, natrel offered a range of strategic and creative services grounded in a deep understanding of powerful branding and metrics of success. Integrated with Wedgewood, natrel will help transform scientific and clinical encounters into lasting bonds between brands and customers. This relationship builds on almost 40 years of a working bond between the founders of the two agencies.
natrel combined intellect and emotion to create meaningful connections that last, rather than relying on product features and benefits alone. The team from natrel are experts in bilateral thinking, able to leverage the authentic identity of a brand to develop insights-driven strategy and execute impactful initiatives. Their unique approach to traditional pharmaceutical marketing adeptly drives strategic and creative innovation to market and actively measures and calibrates content and connections to optimize brand health.
Jeff Johnson, Managing Director at Wedgewood, commented: “We are very excited about natrel joining the organization. Having decades of familiarity with the professionalism of the team and knowledge of the quality of their brand work further confirm how tremendous this opportunity is to strengthen our corporate leadership, culture, and customer relationships.”
Nicole Hyland, incoming General Manager at Wedgewood, commented: “It’s the complementary joining of forces, bringing together an appreciation of science and sentiment to make lives better. We don’t do ‘one size fits all’—every client has a different need; every brand has a different purpose. But what we value as an organization is consistent: championing the human condition and health condition in everything we do. The natrel team couldn’t ask for a better fit than Wedgewood.”
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Wedgewood Communications
Grounded in science, inspired by technology, and independent in spirit, Wedgewood is a best- in-class biopharma agency that develops and executes engaging and compelling campaigns for complex brands. Wedgewood leverages data-driven insights to seamlessly implement targeted commercial and marketing strategies across the brand life cycle, resulting in strategy, creative, and execution that exceed goals, increase productivity, and move market share.
About natrel health
natrel, a full-service healthcare communications agency based in New Jersey, developed a unique Bilateral BrandingSM discipline to the marketing challenges of global and domestic healthcare clients. With a goal of differentiating brands, the experts from natrel will continue to apply bilateral thinking from insight development through the execution of deliverables across a full spectrum of promotional channels.
About SCIRIS Group
Employing more than 300 people in the United Kingdom and North America, SCIRIS connects best-in-class capabilities to achieve success across therapeutic categories and all phases of brand development, offering bespoke programmes in healthcare communications, creative and brand strategy, medical compliance, HEOR consultancy, and insights. Its ethos enables each of its agencies to preserve their individual culture and identity while being part of an exciting and evolving group, culminating in a unique balance of independent thinking and impactful collaboration. Together, SCIRIS is united by its ability to achieve intelligent solutions, inspired by science.
About Waterland Private Equity
Waterland is an independent private equity investment group founded in the Netherlands in 1999. Waterland supports entrepreneurs in realising their growth ambitions, having made investments in more than 1000 companies across more than 100 markets. Waterland currently manages €14 billion of investor commitments and has 175 team members based across 13 offices in 10 countries.
