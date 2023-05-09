natrel health joins Wedgewood Communications to expand on the science-first principle with bilateral thinking

London, May 9, 2023 – natrel health, a full-service healthcare communications agency, has joined Wedgewood Communications with the backing of pan-European investor Waterland Private Equity. As a member of SCIRIS Group, Wedgewood Communications works alongside 6 agency members: 3 Stories High, Porterhouse Medical Group, Porterhouse Insights, Indigo Medical, Fusion Medical Animation, and Source Health Economics, giving the group a global headcount of more than 300 people.

For almost 25 years, natrel offered a range of strategic and creative services grounded in a deep understanding of powerful branding and metrics of success. Integrated with Wedgewood, natrel will help transform scientific and clinical encounters into lasting bonds between brands and customers. This relationship builds on almost 40 years of a working bond between the founders of the two agencies.

natrel combined intellect and emotion to create meaningful connections that last, rather than relying on product features and benefits alone. The team from natrel are experts in bilateral thinking, able to leverage the authentic identity of a brand to develop insights-driven strategy and execute impactful initiatives. Their unique approach to traditional pharmaceutical marketing adeptly drives strategic and creative innovation to market and actively measures and calibrates content and connections to optimize brand health.

Jeff Johnson, Managing Director at Wedgewood, commented: “We are very excited about natrel joining the organization. Having decades of familiarity with the professionalism of the team and knowledge of the quality of their brand work further confirm how tremendous this opportunity is to strengthen our corporate leadership, culture, and customer relationships.”

Nicole Hyland, incoming General Manager at Wedgewood, commented: “It’s the complementary joining of forces, bringing together an appreciation of science and sentiment to make lives better. We don’t do ‘one size fits all’—every client has a different need; every brand has a different purpose. But what we value as an organization is consistent: championing the human condition and health condition in everything we do. The natrel team couldn’t ask for a better fit than Wedgewood.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.