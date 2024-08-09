Navigating the evolution of precision medicine

By Drew McCormick, EVERSANA

Over the past five to 10 years, there has been a significant shift from traditional blockbuster launches, such as statins and TNF blockers, to targeted therapeutics for rare and orphan indications, oncology, and the like. The first-order effects of this precision medicine approach have followed a predictable path in the clinical space: reallocation of funding to these therapeutic areas by the capital markets, the rise of dedicated clinical teams at contract research organizations (CROs) to get these new therapeutics approved, and a spree of acquisitions by large pharma to enter these spaces.

Those therapeutics are now being commercialized. At the same time, capital markets are tight – although cautiously optimistic – amidst high interest rates. As a result, lifesciences firms large and small are exclusively focused on return on investment (ROI) in their spending decisions. The previously abundant nice-to-have executive-level strategic projects have subsided in favor of projects that support the new age of precision medicine.

Targeted sales and marketing to HCPs

Traditionally, large-scale sales teams were placed in the field across all relevant HCPs (healthcare providers), and digitally driven, non-personal promotion was novel. Lifesciences companies are now maximizing their return on investment by using predictive models to determine the likelihood of prescribing and referral behaviors, allowing them to hyper-target HCPs across all channels, both personal and non-personal.

Data-driven market access

Pricing biopharma products is a significant challenge for both startups and established companies. Pre-canned access strategies of the past copy and pasted for a new therapeutic with revisions at the margins no longer meet the mark. Instead, lifesciences firms are bringing to bear real-world evidence and commissioning cost of care studies to arm both their clinical and commercial teams. Understanding how a new asset may reduce the total cost of care requires machine learning (ML) driven simulations of how current utilization and medical cost will be impacted by the introduction of a new therapy. These types of analyses help optimize pricing strategies in the context of value-based care and reimbursement.

Predictive patient finding

Especially in rare and orphan indications, grassroots advocacy groups led by caregivers and patients alike have done yeoman’s work to establish standards of care and increase quality of life for those most in need. To build on that, lifesciences firms are relying on data-driven predictive models to find figurative “needles in the haystack” of claims, EMR and lab data, facilitating the proper diagnosis of un- and misdiagnosed patients. These ML methodologies support researchers and commercial teams in:

Targeting the right patients for the right treatment

Determining which patients are most likely to adopt a certain treatment

Identifying which physicians are most likely to prescribe patients faster than was previously possible

The foundation of these data-driven approaches is claims data. Aggregated from clearinghouses across the United States, open and closed claims data is quickly becoming commoditized in that it is widely available and interchangeable across the various providers in the market. As a result, it is increasingly important for lifesciences manufacturers and services firms to have the expertise and ability to incorporate differentiated EMR and lab real-world data into their public and proprietary data sources.

Using only one subset of data fails to accurately reveal broader truths. By combining claims data, real-time EMR and lab data, sales information (such as 867 data), HCP campaign data, rep activity data, and payer and patient hub data all in one place, lifesciences firms can set themselves apart from the competition that are still making decisions based only on their side of the elephant. Structural silos at lifesciences manufacturers and services providers remain the final barrier to achieving the aspirational promises of precision medicine.

For clinical teams, lifesciences firms are incorporating “commercial” endpoints into their trials. Specifically, developing real world evidence – from burden-of-illness studies and healthcare resource utilization analyses – to empower commercialization teams in their messaging to North American and global payors and providers.

For commercial teams, this same trend is manifesting itself via the expanding remit of sales and marketing teams, who are required to incorporate data-driven insights – previously siloed to data science COEs or shared IT (information technology) functions – into their AOR decisions.

Life sciences problems necessitate the integration of data science with clinical and scientific expertise to provide statistically sound and clinically relevant data that traditionally siloed approaches cannot match. The inherently multifunctional problems of lifesciences firms across patient services, marketing, field force and distribution necessitate data and analytics as that connective tissue that allows these groups to work symbiotically.

Drew McCormick is head of data and analytics at EVERSANA.