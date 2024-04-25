Navisync marks 10-year anniversary with new corporate rebranding

Morristown, NJ – Following 10 years of leadership in the market access and reimbursement marketing space, Navisync, an NPG Health company, is proud to unveil new branding—including a new logo and new agency cornerstones. “NPG Health is refreshing our branding for all our agencies to form a cohesive brand identity that aligns with our common values, mission, and vision shared across our agencies,” stated NPG Health CEO Bill Kelly. While continuing to focus on navigating brand challenges and synchronizing to customer needs, it became clear to Navisync that it was time to revisit how they position themselves after the organization’s industry presence had grown dramatically over the last several years.

“Simply put, our continued growth allowed us the opportunity to revamp our branding. This success is a credit to the incredible clients we have partnered with and our dedicated employees who have built our culture. I love that we didn’t have to rebrand because of a self-inflicted negative business occurrence, which is all too common in our industry,” commented Navisync President Greg Condit.

Navisync SVP, Director of Content Mark Breaugh observed that “creating a set of agency cornerstones was a great way for us to formalize our employee-centric culture. Our team members helped make us what we are. It was only fair that we capture that spirit in a sustainable, measurable, and recognizable way.” Mindful, Driven, Versatile, and Trusted are the 4 cornerstones that the team has chosen to serve as the fundamental attributes that are essential to fulfilling the promise they make to their clients as well as to each other.

Navisync will continue to reside under the independently owned and operated NPG Health umbrella, in conjunction with PRYME, their HCP/patient agency, and Managed Markets Resources (MMR), a strategic consulting services company dedicated to innovation in the healthcare marketplace.

Source: Navisync