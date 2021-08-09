Nearly 60% of Americans at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 – CDC

(Reuters) – Nearly 60% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The agency said 195,222,906 people, or 58.8% of the total population, have had at least one shot while 157,888,305 people, or 61.1% of the adult population, are fully vaccinated.

The United States had administered 351,933,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 407,560,705 doses.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), as well as Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

