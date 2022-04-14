Nektar stops clinical trials for key cancer drug, shares tumble

(Reuters) – Nektar Therapeutics said on Thursday it had stopped all trials involving its key cancer drug following its failure in multiple studies, dragging the drug developer’s shares down 23% in after-market trading.

The trials that Nektar stopped included those involving a combination of its drug bempegaldesleukin with Bristol Myers Squibb Co’s (BMY.N) cancer drug Opdivo as well Merck & Co Inc’s (MRK.N) cancer drug Keytruda. (https://bit.ly/3xy0moX)