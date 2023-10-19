Nestle begins work on ‘companion products’ for weight loss drugs

,

Nestle begins work on ‘companion products’ for weight loss drugs

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) – Nestle (NESN.S) on Thursday said it has started work on products to “companion” weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) game-changing Wegovy, hoping to cash in on their growing popularity.

The Swiss food giant’s CEO Mark Schneider said Nestle had not seen any impact from such drugs on sales so far, referring to the threat they pose to the packaged food industry that has spooked investors in recent weeks.

Nestle shares fell this month after Walmart (WMT.N), the world’s biggest retailer, said it saw a slight pullback in food consumption with people taking appetite-suppressing drugs.

“We’re working already on a wide range of products that could serve as companion products,” Schneider said during an earnings briefing, noting that some supplements can help with the “loss of lean muscle mass” and “rapid regain of weight”.

“The largest parts of our portfolio will not be affected” by this new breed of weight loss drugs, he said.

Globally, Nestle’s biggest businesses are coffee and pet care, while frozen food, confectionary and ice cream make up 15% of sales.

“We’re watching this carefully and will keep you updated,” Schneider said.

Wegovy has been shown to help patients reduce body weight by around 15% when used along with exercise and lifestyle changes. It is so far available in the United States, Norway, Denmark and, as of late July, Germany.

Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Wegovy Novo boosted as trial shows weight-loss Wegovy drug has medical benefits
Amazon Viking Therapeutics obesity drug shows promise in early-stage study, shares soar
Novo Nordisk flag Novo Nordisk contracts South Africa's Aspen to produce insulin for African nations
Eli Lilly Lilly's obesity drug leads to about 26% weight loss in new studies
EU publishes proposed drug laws overhaul, setting up tussle with industry
Lego LEGO, Novo Nordisk agree to buy green methanol for plastic production
Doctor, notepad Safety concerns about new weight loss drugs brew as demand soars
Amazon Amazon Pharmacy automates discounts to help insulin patients get pledged prices