Nestle’s health arm to buy first-ever fecal transplant pill

June 6 (Reuters) – Nestle Health Science will buy the rights to Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB.O) Vowst, the companies said on Thursday, gaining access to the first ever pill alternative to fecal transplants for a deadly infection.

Nestle’s (NESN.S) unit will pay an undisclosed payment to Massachusetts-based Seres, and the drug maker will also receive capital infusions, the companies said.

Vowst fits within Nestle Health Science’s expertise, Moreno Perugini, president of medical nutrition at the latter, said in a statement, as its pharma business focuses on gastrointestinal diseases.