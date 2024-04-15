Neumora’s early-stage schizophrenia drug study put on hold

,

Neumora’s early-stage schizophrenia drug study put on hold

April 15 (Reuters) – Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA.O) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had placed a clinical hold on early-stage study of its experimental schizophrenia drug, sending its shares down more than 23% in premarket trading.
 
The FDA decided to place the study on hold after recently available pre-clinical data showed uncontrollable muscle contractions or convulsions in rabbits. The company has now paused the early-stage study.
 
About 30 participants had been dosed in the early-stage study with no evidence of convulsions observed in any participant, the company said.
Neumora is working with the FDA to resolve the clinical hold.
 
The company that is backed by Amgen (AMGN.O) and Japan’s SoftBank (9434.T) debuted on the Nasdaq in September.
 

/by
You might also like
Novo NordiskNovo owner commits $265 mln of Wegovy windfall to respiratory diseases
Boundless Bio launches $100M IPO to advance cancer therapy candidates
Lilly, Novartis sign AI partnership with Alphabet’s Isomorphic
tug of war, moneyFuture medication cost trends: a new opportunity for control
Acadia axes antipsychotic candidate after Phase III schizophrenia failure
space, orionOpinion: Space is the next frontier in drug discovery
Karuna secures FDA decision date for schizophrenia candidate KarXT
Japan’s Takeda slashes full-year profit forecast on drug pipeline impairments