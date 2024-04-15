Neumora’s early-stage schizophrenia drug study put on hold

April 15 (Reuters) – Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA.O) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had placed a clinical hold on early-stage study of its experimental schizophrenia drug, sending its shares down more than 23% in premarket trading.

The FDA decided to place the study on hold after recently available pre-clinical data showed uncontrollable muscle contractions or convulsions in rabbits. The company has now paused the early-stage study.

About 30 participants had been dosed in the early-stage study with no evidence of convulsions observed in any participant, the company said.