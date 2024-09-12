Neurocrine halts development of schizophrenia drug as trial fails

,
Sept 12 (Reuters) – Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX.O) said on Thursday it will halt the development of its experimental drug, aimed at improving cognitive function in patients with schizophrenia, after it did not achieve the primary goal in a mid-stage trial.
 
The company said the drug, luvadaxistat, did not replicate the results from a previous mid-stage trial that showed improved cognitive performance, due to a large variability in the cognitive measures across the patients and a potential imbalance in their baseline characteristics.
 
In the previous study, luvadaxistat failed to meet, opens new tab the main goal of change from baseline in negative symptoms of schizophrenia, however, it met the secondary goal of improving cognitive performance.
 
Neurocrine said it will focus its resources on late-stage development of its other schizophrenia and depression drug candidates.
 
Shares of the company were down 2.5% in extended trading.
 
Last month, the company said its other schizophrenia drug, NBI-1117568, helped reduce the severity of symptoms in a mid-stage trial, but there were concerns whether the benefit could be replicated in larger trials.
 
/by
You might also like
antibody-drug conjugatesADC Therapeutics posts early Phase II lymphoma data for Zynlonta as revenue drops 5.8 percent
BMS, Bristol Myers SquibbASCO: BMS’ Opdivo challenges Seagen’s Adcetris with Phase III win
RegeneronGetty ImagesASCO24: Regeneron’s bispecific antibody falls flat in early study
AkeroAkero says NASH drug shown to reduce liver fat by 65% in some patients
Protagonist publishes promising Phase II blood cancer data for therapy
Peter MaagKyverna and Cabaletta are repurposing CAR-T for autoimmune diseases
Peter MaagViking scores mid-stage win for obesity candidate, eyes lucrative weight-loss market
Peter MaagElahere and Keytruda pave way to ADC and ICI strategies in endometrial cancer