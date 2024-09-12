Neurocrine halts development of schizophrenia drug as trial fails

Sept 12 (Reuters) – Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX.O) said on Thursday it will halt the development of its experimental drug, aimed at improving cognitive function in patients with schizophrenia, after it did not achieve the primary goal in a mid-stage trial.

The company said the drug, luvadaxistat, did not replicate the results from a previous mid-stage trial that showed improved cognitive performance, due to a large variability in the cognitive measures across the patients and a potential imbalance in their baseline characteristics.