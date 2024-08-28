Neurocrine’s schizophrenia drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

Aug 28 (Reuters) – Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX.O) said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat adults with schizophrenia met the main goal in a mid-stage study.
 
A 20 milligram dose of the drug candidate, NBI-1117568, helped significantly reduce severity of symptoms compared to placebo in adult patients with the mental health condition, the company said.
 
The drug was generally safe and well tolerated at all doses tested in the study, Neurocrine said, adding that it plans to begin late-stage trials early next year.
 
/by
You might also like
MerckMerck’s Keytruda fails to meet one main goal in gastric cancer trial
Woman, mental anguishSumitomo, Otsuka’s schizophrenia candidate fails Phase III trials
ZynerbaAllakos axes half of its workforce, drops lead inflammatory candidate
FDAReutersFDA staff flags several uncertainties with Veru’s COVID-19 drug
AstraZenecaAstraZeneca and Daiichi’s breast cancer drug meets goal in study
microscopeAptinyx’ losing streak continues as Parkinson’s candidate falls short
AstellasAstellas scores late-phase win in CLDN18.2-positive gastric cancer
ZynerbaZynerba delays genetic disorder drug data on enrollment challenge