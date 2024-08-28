Neurocrine’s schizophrenia drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

Aug 28 (Reuters) – Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX.O) said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat adults with schizophrenia met the main goal in a mid-stage study.

A 20 milligram dose of the drug candidate, NBI-1117568, helped significantly reduce severity of symptoms compared to placebo in adult patients with the mental health condition, the company said.

The drug was generally safe and well tolerated at all doses tested in the study, Neurocrine said, adding that it plans to begin late-stage trials early next year.