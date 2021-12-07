New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations

(Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) said on Tuesday its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, citing new data from early-stage studies.

The data, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, shows that the companies’ treatment, sotrovimab, is effective against all 37 identified mutations to date in the spike protein, GSK said in a statement.

GSK said on Tuesday the British drugmaker’s antibody-based Covid-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, citing new data from early-stage studies.

GSK and Vir have been engineering so-called pseudoviruses that feature major coronavirus mutations across all suspicious variants that have emerged so far, and have run lab tests on their vulnerability to sotrovimab treatment.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/new-data-shows-gsk-vir-drug-works-against-all-omicron-mutations-2021-12-07