New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations
December 7, 2021; 6:12 AM EST
(Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) said on Tuesday its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, citing new data from early-stage studies.
The data, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, shows that the companies’ treatment, sotrovimab, is effective against all 37 identified mutations to date in the spike protein, GSK said in a statement.
GSK and Vir have been engineering so-called pseudoviruses that feature major coronavirus mutations across all suspicious variants that have emerged so far, and have run lab tests on their vulnerability to sotrovimab treatment.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/new-data-shows-gsk-vir-drug-works-against-all-omicron-mutations-2021-12-07