HyperPoint relaunches with new CEO and COVID-19 testing client

New HyperPointe CEO announces agency relaunch and account win supporting airport-based COVID-19 testing

TEANECK NJ, June 23, 2020 — Ezra T. Ernst, recently named Chief Executive Officer of HyperPointe™, has begun his tenure with a pair of major moves. Just weeks after taking the helm of the 30-year-old firm, he announced an agency relaunch and the signing of a new account focused on helping the country move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doubling down on our commitment to helping our partners make a real difference in the lives of the people they serve,” Mr. Ernst said. “What’s more, we’re going to focus our energies on doing what we can to improve things in our society at large.”

A 25-year veteran of the healthcare media and marketing industry, Mr. Ernst most recently served as CEO of Physician’s Weekly, specializing in point-of-care marketing for healthcare professionals and patients. Prior to that, he oversaw rapid growth as Chief Commercial Officer of Treato LTD, a social media healthcare intelligence firm and leading source of health-related consumer insights. He has also served as General Manager of Medscape, a division of WebMD, where he developed valuable partnerships with the CDC, FDA, and The White House, among others.

“I’m excited to help this agency build on the deep connections we’ve made with, and on behalf of, our clients,” Mr. Ernst said. “Some of them have been with us for well over a decade. That’s incredibly rare in this space, and really says something about this group and the quality of work we’ve continually delivered.”

Mike Vinosky, HyperPointe™ EVP, Chief Operating Officer, noted “Ezra comes to us with a long track record of experience in healthcare media and publishing, and he’s brought leadership, drive, and innovation to every company he’s served. We couldn’t be more excited about the future of HyperPointe™.” Peter Newman, founder of HyperPointe™, will continue on as board member.

In line with its new mandate, HyperPointe™ recently became agency of record for XpresCheck™, a new company formed to provide COVID-19 screening and testing in U.S. airports.

“We are extremely proud and excited to be working with XpresCheck™ in combatting this global pandemic, and doing our part to help the country get back to normal,” said Mr. Ernst. “U.S. airports serve about a billion travelers a year, and the larger ones employ more people than some cities. HyperPointe™ is helping XpresCheck™ perform a critical service to ensure the safety of these gateways to our country.”

To help get this innovative new business model off the ground, HyperPointe™ is going above and beyond the role of a traditional agency. “XpresCheck™ has relied on us as a trusted partner in launching this exciting new initiative,” Mr. Ernst said. “Our strategists helped them design a workflow that gets thousands of people tested each week with minimal disruption to the workday. Our creative and digital teams produced comprehensive promotional and educational solutions to facilitate a successful rollout. And our technology team integrated the XpresCheck™ workflow with AdvancedMD’s Practice Management and EHR solution for online appointment scheduling, patient intake, lab integration, medical billing, and reporting analytics.”

Creating partnerships to combat infectious diseases is familiar territory for Mr. Ernst. Among the awards he’s garnered in his career is an Honor Award from the CDC, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, “For excellence in leveraging strategic partnerships to promote public health.”

About HyperPointeTM

HyperPointeTM is an independently owned, full-service health and wellness marketing agency located in Teaneck, NJ. Throughout its history of 30+ years, HyperPointeTM has served as a valuable partner to a diverse array of global and domestic health brands by building deep, personal connections with the patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers they serve. Learn more at www.hyperpointe.com.