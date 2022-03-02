NEW PRESS GANEY REPORT SHOWS 83% OF CONSUMERS ARE MORE LIKELY TO USE PHARMACEUTICAL CONSUMER BRAND WEBSITES WITH PROVIDER DIRECTORIES

Zimiles added, “Data from this report underscores the importance of life sciences brands rethinking the role their website plays in their digital strategy. Instead of driving patients to third- party resources to find a physician — where they are often exposed to competitive advertising and other distractions — they can build trust by providing a convenient and modern experience within their own domain. Everyone benefits when consumers experience less friction connecting with the care they need.”

To learn more about the consumer behaviors that are shaping brand loyalty in the digital age, download Press Ganey’s Digital Consumer Trends in Pharma 2022 report.

About Press Ganey’s 2022 Digital Consumer Trends in Pharma Report

This survey depicts findings from 1,126 respondents who represent the U.S. adult census demographic of regions, incomes and genders, ages 18 to 60+. Respondents were asked about their digital behaviors, preferences and expectations related to pharmaceutical and life sciences brands. Research was commissioned by Press Ganey and conducted through an independent third-party market research agency in the second half of 2021.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey launched the healthcare performance improvement movement over 35 years ago. Today it offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, quality, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

Media Contact:

Ty Fiesel (MP&F)

[email protected]

615-259-4000