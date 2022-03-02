NEW PRESS GANEY REPORT SHOWS 83% OF CONSUMERS ARE MORE LIKELY TO USE PHARMACEUTICAL CONSUMER BRAND WEBSITES WITH PROVIDER DIRECTORIES
Consumers look to pharma brands to provide reliable information, a streamlined path to care
BOSTON (Feb. 28, 2022) – A national survey by Press Ganey, the leader in healthcare consumer and employee experience, reveals heightened consumer expectations and information needs from pharma brands, presenting a unique opportunity for life sciences companies to drive brand strength.
The recent survey of 1,000+ healthcare consumers found that patients demand a convenient, digital journey and view pharma brands as a potential bridge to a healthcare provider who can treat their specific condition. Nearly 90% of respondents indicated they want life sciences websites to include provider directories, and 83% said they’d be more likely to use or recommend a brand website that has a provider directory.
The pandemic has driven consumers to rely on digital means to complete daily tasks, whether ordering groceries, choosing physicians or researching treatment options. As these behaviors pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations become more ingrained, it is imperative that build consumerism-enablement strategies into their overall growth strategy.
“We are seeing a dramatic increase in patients seeking information about medication and treatment options online, particularly information that helps them find and connect with the right type of doctor to address their needs,” said Andrei Zimiles, senior vice president, consumerism and marketing solutions, Press Ganey. “Forward-thinking life sciences brands have an opportunity to build loyalty by helping consumers accelerate their journey to receive care relevant to their particular condition or concern.”
From the recent survey results, five key themes emerged:
-
Brands that streamline access win. Nearly 50% of surveyed consumers said that “finding the right doctor” was a barrier to treatment, and a majority want convenience- enhancing features like the ability to digitally schedule appointments and options to download coupons and discussion guides before their visit.
-
Consumers turn to pharma sites for reliable information. 53% of patients say finding the right treatment option is one of the largest hurdles when they’re in need—a 17% uptick from 2019.
-
Convenience drives conversion. 71% of respondents said the convenience of telemedicine would help them adhere to appointments and manage prescriptions.
-
Online ratings secure trust. 96% consider online ratings somewhat to extremely
-
Digital transcends generations. 69% of respondents over age 60 have gone online to research a prescription medication or medical device in the past year.
Zimiles added, “Data from this report underscores the importance of life sciences brands rethinking the role their website plays in their digital strategy. Instead of driving patients to third- party resources to find a physician — where they are often exposed to competitive advertising and other distractions — they can build trust by providing a convenient and modern experience within their own domain. Everyone benefits when consumers experience less friction connecting with the care they need.”
To learn more about the consumer behaviors that are shaping brand loyalty in the digital age, download Press Ganey’s Digital Consumer Trends in Pharma 2022 report.
About Press Ganey’s 2022 Digital Consumer Trends in Pharma Report
This survey depicts findings from 1,126 respondents who represent the U.S. adult census demographic of regions, incomes and genders, ages 18 to 60+. Respondents were asked about their digital behaviors, preferences and expectations related to pharmaceutical and life sciences brands. Research was commissioned by Press Ganey and conducted through an independent third-party market research agency in the second half of 2021.
About Press Ganey
Press Ganey launched the healthcare performance improvement movement over 35 years ago. Today it offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, quality, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.
