New research shows opportunity for healthcare brands to connect with LGBTQ+ individuals

PHILADELPHIA – February 22, 2023 – LGBTQ+ individuals want to hear from healthcare brands year-round – not only during Pride Month – and across a wide range of health concerns, as well as see LGBTQ+ aligned values at a corporate level. These are the major findings from a new study released by healthcare communications specialist CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), conducted in partnership with LGBTQ+ research firm Community Marketing & Insights.

There is opportunity for life sciences manufacturers to not only build connections, but also to redefine health among the LGBTQ+ community. Taking a whole-person approach to think about health in terms of physical, mental, and emotional well-being is critical, as members of this community are met with particular adversity and challenges that affect them in ways unfamiliar—and likely unrelatable—to others.

As one example, while mental health remains a top priority, and the majority of those polled experienced anxiety, low use of medication and mental health services suggest barriers to care that healthcare brands need to consider before engaging with LGBTQ+ individuals.

“The LGBTQ+ community is incredibly diverse and deserving of personalized information and support from healthcare brands,” noted Dr. Susan Dorfman, CEO and President, CMI Media Group, and executive sponsor of the agency’s ERG PLUS+. “Our research aims to help our clients and the greater health industry to understand how to serve this community in a way that is respectful and valuable.”

Pharma and life sciences clients can access the report on CMI Media Group’s website.

The research was conducted in partnership with Community Marketing & Insights. Community Marketing & Insights has built a proprietary research panel of 50,000+ diverse LGBTQ+ community members through partnerships with more than 300 LGBTQ+ publications, websites, blogs, social media, influencers, apps, events, and organizations. Many of their panel members have been active for over two decades. This is the third year the companies have partnered on this research.

CMI Media Group’s Audience Intelligence practice holistically connects audience strategy, marketing/ad research, social intelligence, and data insights further enabling always-on intelligence that drives dynamic content, media-mix optimization and deeper engagements. With a focus on driving clients towards where innovation and data intersect, this forward-thinking mentality will continue to position the company as the leader in precisely human insight and activation.

CMI Media Group’s Inclusive Media Center of Excellence, which is dedicated to healthcare, supported this research. The Inclusive Media COE is a catalyst for change, strategically driving investment in underserved audiences, providing equitable coverage and access to information to support their healthcare journeys.

Also supporting this research was CMI Media Group’s Employee Resource Group (ERG) PLUS+, which exists to educate and raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community. It is a safe space for dialogue that builds respect, empathy, and inclusion for our organization, as well as forming and expanding partnerships and giving back through community outreach. PLUS+ stands for Promoting LGBTQ+ Understanding and Solidarity.

