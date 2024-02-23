New York attorney general urges stronger safety warning on asthma drug Singulair

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/ReutersSingulartabs.jpg 1319 1920 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-02-23 17:27:502024-02-25 14:03:46New York attorney general urges stronger safety warning on asthma drug Singulair
Feb 23 (Reuters) – The attorney general for one of the most populous U.S. states this week urged federal drug regulators to address safety risks associated with the widely used asthma and allergy medicine Singulair, saying current warnings on the drug’s packaging are insufficient, particularly for children.
In a letter dated on Wednesday, the New York state attorney general’s office urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to further investigate and warn consumers and healthcare providers about harmful neuropsychiatric side effects of Singulair, also known by its generic name montelukast.
The office told the FDA that the effects of Singulair on children are a “particularly urgent concern in light of the national youth mental health crisis plaguing our state.”
FDA spokesperson Chanapa Tantibanchachai on Friday said the agency would respond directly to Attorney General Letitia James. A spokesperson for Merck & Co (MRK.N) spinoff Organon (OGN.N), which currently markets Singulair, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.