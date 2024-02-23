New York attorney general urges stronger safety warning on asthma drug Singulair

By Robin Respaut and Dan Levine

Feb 23 (Reuters) – The attorney general for one of the most populous U.S. states this week urged federal drug regulators to address safety risks associated with the widely used asthma and allergy medicine Singulair, saying current warnings on the drug’s packaging are insufficient, particularly for children.

In a letter dated on Wednesday, the New York state attorney general’s office urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to further investigate and warn consumers and healthcare providers about harmful neuropsychiatric side effects of Singulair, also known by its generic name montelukast.