New York City aims to vaccinate 1 million against COVID-19 by end of January
NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York City aims to vaccinate 1 million residents against the coronavirus by the end of January 2021, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.
He said the effort will require setting up vaccination sites across the city, which is home to about 8.3 million people.
“Our goal is to get upwards of 250 locations citywide,” de Blasio said at a news conference, saying the city would dispense the vaccine through smaller health centers and clinics. “This is going to be a massive effort.”
Vaccinations are taking much longer to dispense in the United States than hoped, and previous projections by U.S. officials have proved exaggerated. Only about 2.8 million Americans have received a vaccine in December, far short of the government’s target to vaccinate 20 million people this month.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-new-york/new-york-city-aims-to-vaccinate-1-million-against-covid-19-by-end-of-january-idUSKBN2951EE