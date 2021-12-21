https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/New-York-City-mayor-says-people-who-get-COVID-19-booster-will-receive-100-REuters-12-21-21.jpg 503 960 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-12-21 14:16:002021-12-21 16:12:52New York City mayor says people who get COVID-19 booster will receive $100
New York City mayor says people who get COVID-19 booster will receive $100
December 21, 2021; 10:36 AM EST
(Reuters) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that residents who get a COVID-19 vaccine booster by the end of the year will receive $100 from the city.
Reporting by Brendan O’Brien
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-mayor-says-people-who-get-covid-19-booster-will-receive-100-2021-12-21