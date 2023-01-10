New York Festivals announces 2023 Grand Jury: NYF Health and Ogilvy Health partner to launch NYF Health Student Challenge/Internship

NEW YORK, NY – January 10, 2023 – The New York Festivals Health Awards announced the 2023 NYF Health Awards Grand Jury.

The Health Awards powerhouse jury of respected international healthcare advertising leaders and creatives are representative of 15 countries on 6 continents. The Grand Jury panel is comprised of 100+ creatives who are some of the most innovative minds in healthcare advertising and their extensive industry experience has been recognized for exceptional achievement within the industry. The 2023 jury’s high standard of excellence and distinctive viewpoints ensures that entrants work will be evaluated thoughtfully and with the utmost of consideration.

“2023’s Health Awards Grand Jury reflects the diverse range of talent prevalent in today’s healthcare advertising and marketing space,” said Lauren Murray, Associate Executive Director, NYF Health Awards. “I’m thrilled these prominent executives are sharing both their time and industry expertise.”

To showcase the 2023 NYF Health Grand Jury, Ogilvy Health New York Chief Creative Officer Adam Hessel met with 6 of 2023’s jurors for a “Grand Jury Sit Down” to discuss working in the healthcare space. Within the series of interviews Adam shines a spotlight on the future of healthcare advertising, emerging technological mediums, and solicits advice from the panel on behalf of fellow industry creatives. Panelists include Nicholas Capanear, Executive Craft Director at Eversana Intouch; Mateus Coelho, Associate Creative Director at TBWA\Chiat\Day; Josh Grossberg, Executive Creative Director at McCann Health; RenataMaia, EVP, Group Creative Director at Area 23; Patrick Moos, Executive Creative Director at VMLY&R Health, and Roberto Vilhena, SVP, Creative Director at FCB Health New York. To view NYF Health’s “Grand Jury Sit Down” visit: HERE.

NYF and Ogilvy Health have partnered to share an exciting opportunity for the next generation of creatives, a student creative brief competition. For the first NYF Health Student Challenge, entrants will be asked to create a new social campaign for A Walk on Water (AWOW)—a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring athletes with unique needs through surf therapy. Students will be provided a brief and the work will be judged by Adam Hessel, NYF Health Awards Executive Jury President and the NYF Health Executive Jury. The 2023 NYF Health Student Challenge winner will receive a NYF Health Awards trophy and be provided a paid internship at Ogilvy Health New York. For more information and to review the brief, visit Student Categories.

“As a supporting partner, Ogilvy has really stepped up to offer a double win for the student entrants. Adam’s idea to supply a brief to showcase student work and offer the winner the opportunity for a paid internship at Ogilvy Health New York truly supports the next generation as they advance into the healthcare advertising industry,” said Scott Rose, Executive Director, NYF Health Awards.

“This is a great opportunity to work on a brief for an amazing brand that does an incredible amount of good. Those who create the winning work will be offered the opportunity to intern at one of the best advertising agencies in the world, Ogilvy. My message to all interested students is ‘go for it and go big’!”—Adam Hessel, CCO, Ogilvy Health New York

The final deadline to enter the NYF Health Awards is March 3rd, 2023. For more information on the 2023 NYF Health competition and to enter, visit: HERE.

About Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We inspire brands and people to impact the world by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum. Through borderless creativity—operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of talent and capabilities— Advertising, Experience, Public Relations, Health, and Consulting work fluidly across 131 offices in 93 countries to bring forth world-class creative solutions for our clients. For more information, visit OgilvyHealth.com, or follow Ogilvy Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

