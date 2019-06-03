Young Globals Sponsors AbelsonTaylor and The Bloc Honor Columbia College Chicago Students Benjamin Sundwall and Hannah McCoy and Pennsylvania State University Student Sarah McKinnon with Summer Internships

NEW YORK, NY – June 3, 2019 – New York Festivals Global Awards announces the 2019 Young Globals Student Competition & Internship award winners.

Now in their fifth year, Young Globals is the only college/portfolio school competition for healthcare advertising that offers students the opportunity to submit creative work and be recognized with a Global Award and an introduction to the rewards of working in the healthcare and wellness advertising industry.

“AbelsonTaylor was inspired by all the thinking provided by the young marketers in the Young Globals competition. Benjamin Sundwall and Hannah McCoy’s ScreenHealth submission, with its integrated app and #screenshutdown, was a detailed, strategic and unique approach to the alarming problem of too much screen time.”—Andy McAfee, SVP, Creative Director, Abelson Taylor

“We are proud to have co-sponsored the Young Globals Awards. In reviewing the submissions, it was clear that the winners had put in a tremendous amount of individual research to get to a deeper understanding of the insights that can help change behavior. It’s this level of passion and drive that separates good from great in the health and wellness space. We are thrilled to help cultivate the talented creatives who have shown their commitment to make the world a healthier place.”—Brit Till, EVP, Executive Creative Director, The Bloc

2019 Young Globals Award Winners

Columbia College Chicago, USA

Hannah McCoy and Benjamin Sundwall

“ScreenHealth”

Columbia College student winners Benjamin Sundwall and Hannah McCoy’s winning entry “ScreenHealth, is an integrated app designed to educate and teach good screen practices while addressing the health concerns of too much screen time. A marketing campaign that included an experiential launch will encourage viral spreading of the message.

Pennsylvania State University, USA

Sarah McKinnon

“False Sense of Connectivity”

Pennsylvania State University’s Sarah McKinnon entry “False Sense of Connectivity” utilized multiple mediums as a catalyst to bring awareness and provide a solution to the issue of too much screen time. The campaign provided emotional resonation and interactive potential while encouraging all age groups to be aware of their screen time and the impact of technology on their health.

Young Globals winners receive a Global Award and have their work featured in the 2019 Global Awards winner’s showcase. Student winners are provided with summer internships compliments of the Global Awards partner sponsors, AbelsonTaylor and The Bloc.

Students entering 2019’s Young Globals were challenged to create a speculative campaign based on a challenge brief provided by the sponsoring agencies. The creative brief focused on a campaign to encourage parents, young adults, and children to be aware of the pitfalls of too much screen time while considering the impact it could have on your health.

“It’s really rewarding to provide these deserving student winners an introduction to a fulfilling and growing industry and we’re incredibly thankful to be able to partner with amazing agency sponsors like AbelsonTaylor and the Bloc to provide a topical challenge to students,” said Fran Pollaro, Executive Director, Global Awards. “Getting a chance to test drive a career that allows you to be creative and potentially jump start your career in the health & wellness advertising industry is truly special.”

Each year the Young Globals competition is open to all college and university students, including portfolio centers, who are exploring advertising, marketing, art, design, creative writing, technology, or similar areas of creative focus.

All entries submitted to the Young Globals were judged by the sponsoring agencies’ international award-winning healthcare advertising chief creatives and their team.

To find out more about the competition, please visit: Young Globals. For more information please visit the Global Awards website at: www.theglobalawards.com .

About New York Festivals: New York Festivals organizes advertising and programming competitions for the following brands: The New York Festivals International Family of Award Competitions…

Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957!

New York Festivals®|AME AWARDS®

New York Festivals®|GLOBAL AWARDS®

New York Festivals®|MIDAS AWARDS®

New York Festivals®|ADVERTISING AWARDS®

New York Festivals®|Tv & Film Awards

New York Festivals®|Radio Awards

Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com.

Contact: Gayle.Mandel@NewYorkFestivals.com