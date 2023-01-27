New York Festivals Health announces 2023 executive jury: 14 healthcare creative leaders will judge health awards in NYC

The New York Festivals Health Awards announced the 2023 Executive Jury, a brain trust of some of the most respected thought-leaders within the healthcare space, will gather together to judge and honor the best work within the industry.

This year, the newly rebranded NYF Health Awards will resume face-to-face live Executive Jury sessions with some of healthcare’s most innovative creatives from top-tier healthcare agencies. The 2023 jury panel is populated with award-winning highly esteemed creative leaders whose teams are responsible for some of the most groundbreaking work within healthcare/pharmaceutical advertising.

Adam Hessel, Chief Creative Officer for Ogilvy Health New York will preside over the live judging panel. He brings years of creative leadership experience and a 360-degree perspective of work in the pharma, health, and wellness arenas. Adam has been an integral figure in the evolution of what creative looks like in the healthcare space. His history of award-winning work has garnered many of the industry’s top awards with Adam himself recently being internationally ranked #1 by Lürzer’s Archive.

Together, without distraction the Executive Jury will thoughtfully judge work from both healthcare and pharma categories that have achieved shortlist status as judged by the online Grand Jury. The Live Executive Jury sessions will take place in April in New York City.

“2023’s NYF Health Executive Jury are recognized for their exceptional reputation and world-renowned award-winning work,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions. “Their years of leadership experience and discerning creative perspective guarantee that all campaigns will be judged fairly and with consideration assuring that only the most deserving work will be honored and celebrated with an NYF Health trophy.”

“Our Executive Jury is made up of some of the most talented, experienced and highly-awarded people in the industry. As a team, we’ll be working together to not only evaluate this year’s submissions for quality, impact and creativity, but we share a dual purpose in our aim to help NY Festivals set the bar for what excellence looks like across the spectrum of health, wellness and pharmaceuticals. This is the show to watch this year.”—Adam Hessel, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Health New York/2023 NYF Health Awards Executive Jury President

2023 LIVE NYF Health Awards Executive Jury

Executive Jury President: Adam Hessel, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Health New York

Bruno Abner, EVP, Chief Creative Officer, FCB McCann Health New Jersey

Jon Chapman, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Health

Kathy Delaney, Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi Wellness/Publicis Health

Collette Douaihy, Global Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Health

Amy Fortunato, VP, Group Creative Director, Klick Health

Tim Hawkey, Chief Creative Officer, Area 23

Tim Jones, Chief Creative Officer (Pharma), Grey

Marty Martinez, Chief Creative Officer, Tank USA/Canada/UK

Kathleen Nanda, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Health

Susan Perlbachs, Chief Creative Officer, Eversana Intouch

Roger Stephens, Group Creative Director, McCann Health NY

Shamel Washington, Associate Creative Director – Health Equity, Deloitte Digital

Aleisia Wright, Healthcare Managing Director, Lippe Taylor

NYF shines a spotlight on some of the 2023 NYF Health Executive Jury in the new interview series, “Executive Jury Sit Down,” featuring Ogilvy Health New York’s Chief Creative Officer, Adam Hessel and 5 creative leaders recruited for the 2023 panel. Within the series “Executive Jury Sit Down” Adam and the jury engage in a lively conversation that includes the evolving healthcare advertising industry, creative healthy momentum within the industry, and their thoughts regarding Dr. Google. Panelists include Bruno Abner – EVP, CCO at McCann Health NJ, Jon Chapman – CCO, Health at BBDO New York, Tim Jones – Chief Creative Officer (Pharma) at Grey, Susan Perlbachs – CCO at Eversana Intouch, and Roger Stephens – Group Creative Director at McCann Health NY.

In addition to selecting the Best of Show, Gold, Silver, and Bronze award-winning work, the Executive Jury will judge and determine the 2023 Student Health Challenge winning entry. The jury panel will review the social campaign entries created by students based on a brief for A Walk on Water (AWOW)—a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring athletes with unique needs through surf therapy. During this session, the Executive Jury will award the top-scoring entry that merits an NYF Health Awards trophy, and a highly coveted paid internship with Ogilvy Health New York.

The Executive Jury and Grand Jury’s extensive industry experience and global view of the healthcare industry’s creative work ensure that all entries submitted will be thoughtfully reviewed with both consideration and respect for the work.

The deadline to enter the NYF Health Awards is March 3rd, 2023.