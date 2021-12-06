New York mayor plans vaccination mandate for private-sector employers

December 6, 2021; 12:11 PM EST

(Reuters) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday he planned to issue a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private-sector employers that will go into effect on Dec. 27, calling it a “pre-emptive strike.”

Several indicators on Monday showed the spread of COVID-19 were increasing in the most populous city in the United States, including the percentage of people who are testing positive for the virus, according to data from New York City.

A man wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, cleans an area of the Brooklyn Bridge Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

In November, a U.S. appeals court upheld its decision to put on hold an order by President Joe Biden for companies with 100 workers or more to require COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting a challenge by his administration.

