Newron Pharma Abandons Rett Syndrome Program After Trial Fails to Hit Primary and Secondary Endpoints

Newron Pharmaceuticals, based in Milan, Italy and Morristown, New Jersey, announced topline results from its STARS clinical trial of sarizotan in Rett syndrome. The drug failed to hit the primary or secondary efficacy endpoints. As a result, the company is terminating the program.

Rett syndrome is a severe neurodevelopment disorder. It mostly affects females, about one in 10,000. There are no approved treatments. The disease is marked by a loss of acquired fine and gross motor skills and the development of neurological, cognitive and autonomic dysfunction, causing loss of ability to conduct daily life activities, walk or communicate.

More than 95% of Rett patients have a random mutation in the MeCP2 gene. About 70% of patients have apnea, hyperventilation and disordered breathing. It is believed that about 25% of the deaths from the disease are related to multiple cardiorespiratory dysrhythmias.

“We are very disappointed in the topline results in the STARS study that did not meet the study endpoints,” said Ravi Anand, Newron’s chief medical officer. “The results of this well designed and executed study, based on highly promising data from a genetic model of Rett syndrome in mice, indicate the difficulties inherent in translating effects in animal models to human clinical studies. We are currently awaiting results of additional explanatory analyses and will continue to analyze the full data set from the study to understand more about the results.”

Sarizotan is a highly selective modulator of specific serotonin or dopamine receptors in the brain. The drug was originally developed by Merck KGaG, Darmstadt, Germany.