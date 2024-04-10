Nigeria recalls J&J children’s cough syrup over toxic substance

Johnson & Johnson

JOHANNESBURG, April 10 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s health regulator is recalling a batch of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) children’s cough syrup after finding an unacceptably high level of a potentially fatal toxic substance, it said on Wednesday.

Laboratory tests on Benylin Paediatric showed a high level of diethylene glycol, which has been linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon since 2022 in one of the world’s worst waves of poisoning from oral medication.
 
The syrup is used to treat cough and congestion-related symptoms, hay fever and other allergic reactions in children aged two to 12, Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said in a notice on its website.
 
“Laboratory analysis conducted on the product showed that it contains an unacceptable high level of Diethylene glycol and was found to cause acute oral toxicity in laboratory animals,” NAFDAC said.
 

