Nigeria recalls J&J children’s cough syrup over toxic substance

JOHANNESBURG, April 10 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s health regulator is recalling a batch of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) children’s cough syrup after finding an unacceptably high level of a potentially fatal toxic substance, it said on Wednesday.

Laboratory tests on Benylin Paediatric showed a high level of diethylene glycol, which has been linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon since 2022 in one of the world’s worst waves of poisoning from oral medication.