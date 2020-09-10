NIH launches two trials to test blood thinners in COVID-19 patients

(Reuters) – The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Thursday it has launched two of the three late-stage clinical trials to test the effectiveness and safety of different types of blood thinners in treating COVID-19 among adults.

The three trials are being run under the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed program, which aims to speed up the development, manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, tests and drugs against the coronavirus.

Blood clotting throughout the body is one of the many life-threatening effects of the respiratory illness and can lead to other complications such as heart attack, stroke and obstruction of blood vessels in lungs, the agency said in a statement here