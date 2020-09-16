NIH Raises Concerns About Potential Safety Issues Associated with AstraZeneca Vaccine

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is raising concern about the safety of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, even as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is weighing whether or not to resume testing in the United States following a global pause in the trial for safety reasons.

On Monday, AstraZeneca resumed testing in the United Kingdom after regulators deemed it was safe for the trial to resume there. AstraZeneca paused its Phase III global vaccine study for safety concerns after a participant in the COVID-19 study was hospitalized with suspicion of having developed a serious spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis. AstraZeneca confirmed the patient had been dosed with the company’s experimental coronavirus vaccine candidate, AZD1222 and paused the study. It has yet to be determined if the vaccine was connected to the issue or, if she indeed had transverse myelitis, an inflammation of a part of the spinal cord that can lead to pain, muscle weakness, paralysis, sensory problems, or bladder and bowel dysfunction. The patient, who was hospitalized from the complications, has been released.

Dr. Avindra Nath, intramural clinical director and a leader of viral research at the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke, a division of the NIH, told CNN that the highest levels of people in the NIH are concerned about the potential safety issue with the vaccine.