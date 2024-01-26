No decision yet on Wegovy heart benefits from EU drug regulator

European Medicines Agency

No decision yet on Wegovy heart benefits from EU drug regulator

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) – The EU’s drug regulator was still reviewing on Friday whether Novo Nordisk’s popular weight-loss drug Wegovy could also be used in some cases to reduce the risk of strokes and heart attacks. In notes the EMA published following a meeting of a key committee, which reviewed the therapy’s heart benefits this week, no decision was made.
 
On Monday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) would review Wegovy this week.
 
Novo submitted applications to both the EMA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a label expansion after trial data published in August showed Wegovy had a clear cardiovascular benefit for overweight and obese people with a history of heart disease.
 
The FDA has not issued its decision.

 

/by
You might also like
Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk inks potential $255M Deal with EraCal, targets another obesity asset
Wegovy, Novo NordiskSource: Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly
Exclusive: Catalent’s Indiana plant to make Novo’s Wegovy weight-loss drug—sources
Eli LillyStates cry foul at Lilly’s $13.5 mln insulin class action settlement
WegovyObesity drug Wegovy’s popularity has US employers rethinking insurance coverage
Mike Monovoukas, AcuityMDArtificial intelligence, consolidated healthcare, and obesity drugs to impact medtech 2024
VictozaU.S. experts recommend weight-loss drugs for obese children
AmjevitaAbbVie’s Humira gets a U.S. rival, but costs could stay high
US FDA approves Dupixent to treat younger kids with esophageal conditionFDAReutersCapitolSanders confident of Senate Committee’s support for subpoenaing J&J and...
PharmaLive