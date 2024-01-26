No decision yet on Wegovy heart benefits from EU drug regulator

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) – The EU’s drug regulator was still reviewing on Friday whether Novo Nordisk’s popular weight-loss drug Wegovy could also be used in some cases to reduce the risk of strokes and heart attacks. In notes the EMA published following a meeting of a key committee, which reviewed the therapy’s heart benefits this week, no decision was made.

On Monday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) would review Wegovy this week.

Novo submitted applications to both the EMA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a label expansion after trial data published in August showed Wegovy had a clear cardiovascular benefit for overweight and obese people with a history of heart disease.

The FDA has not issued its decision.