No decrease in effectiveness if COVID-19 jab and flu vaccine is taken together – WHO
November 4, 2021; 7:06 AM EDT
COPENHAGEN, Nov 4 (Reuters) – People can get inoculated against COVID-19 and the seasonal influenza at the same time without compromising the vaccines’ effectiveness, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday.
“Anybody can get both the vaccines together – there is no decrease in effectiveness of either of the vaccines when given together at one point of time,” Siddhartha Datta, the WHO Europe’s regional adviser for vaccines, told a news briefing.
