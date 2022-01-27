Nonagen Bioscience looks to Peregrine Market Access to lead the commercialization of innovative bladder cancer diagnostic test

January 27, 2022

Saratoga Springs, NY and Los Angeles, CA—Peregrine Market Access, a leading life science commercialization partner, has been selected by Nonagen Bioscience to become its contract commercialization organization for OncuriaTM, a breakthrough bladder cancer diagnostic test that is being developed to aid in detection, therapy choice, and disease monitoring. Under a multiyear, multimillion dollar agreement, Peregrine Market Access will lead the United States launch of OncuriaTM.

“After an extensive search for the right commercialization partner, we are confident that Peregrine Market Access is the optimal choice to help us succeed in bringing OncuriaTM to market,” explains Nonagen Bioscience CEO Charles Joel Rosser, MD, MBA. “John Guarino and his world-class team not only have the experience and expertise to help us navigate the complexities of launching a novel device in the United States, but they also share our passion to improve the lives of people living with chronic, life-threatening conditions.”

Nonagen Bioscience’s OncuriaTM is a cutting-edge multiplex immunoassay that measures 10 protein biomarkers associated with bladder cancer using easy-to-collect urine samples. OncuriaTM is currently being investigated to aid in the diagnosis of bladder cancer and to monitor people with early-stage bladder cancer for cancer recurrence. Additionally, the ability of the OncuriaTM assay and a proprietary algorithm that uses the 10-biomarker molecular signature is being investigated to predict whether patients with intermediate- to high-risk, early-stage bladder cancer will respond to bacillus Calmette- Guérin (BCG), a first-line treatment for bladder cancer, or whether they should proceed with other treatment options. OncuriaTM received Breakthrough Device Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2021 for predicting the response to BCG therapy. That designation acknowledges the utility and potential clinical benefit of OncuriaTM and allows for expedited review with the FDA.