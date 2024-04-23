https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Novartis-working-on-pan-coronavirus-oral-treatment-CEO-says-Reuters-12-6-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-23 14:30:102024-04-24 10:02:49Novartis accused of promoting asthma drug for preterm labor despite brain risk
Novartis accused of promoting asthma drug for preterm labor despite brain risk
April 23 (Reuters) – Novartis (NOVN.S) has been hit with a lawsuit by people with autism and their mothers alleging the drugmaker illegally promoted an asthma drug for treatment of preterm labor despite knowing it was ineffective and could cause abnormal fetal brain development.
The lawsuit, filed last week in Alameda County, California state court, also names the University of California, alleging that a now-deceased professor helped Novartis promote terbutaline for the dangerous off-label use.