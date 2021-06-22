Novartis aims to bottle more than 50 million doses of BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in 2021

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Novartis-Beovu-Reuters-2-25-20.jpeg 224 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-06-22 16:27:042021-06-22 16:51:46Novartis aims to bottle more than 50 million doses of BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in 2021
Novartis aims to bottle more than 50 mln doses of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in 2021
June 22, 2021; 4:24 PM EDT
ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) – Novartis aims to help manufacture more than 50 million doses of BioNTech’s (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 at its Stein, Switzerland fill-and-finish facility, the Swiss drugmaker said, after the European Union’s drug regulator approved the bottling plant.
