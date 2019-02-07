Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Politics > Donald Trump > Trump Administration > Novartis CEO lauds Trump administration plan to overhaul rebates
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Novartis CEO lauds Trump administration plan to overhaul rebates

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, February 7th, 2019

 

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis AG Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said his company’s prescription drug prices have been “flat to negative” over the last three years, and directed blame for high costs for U.S. patients on industry middlemen that manage drug benefits.

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

December 2018 Focus: Healthcare Agency Roundtable, Mobile Marketing, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC