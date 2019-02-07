Novartis CEO lauds Trump administration plan to overhaul rebates
ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis AG Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said his company’s prescription drug prices have been “flat to negative” over the last three years, and directed blame for high costs for U.S. patients on industry middlemen that manage drug benefits.
Ad Right Top
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
December 2018 Focus: Healthcare Agency Roundtable, Mobile Marketing, and more!