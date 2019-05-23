Ad Header

Novartis has 25 blockbusters in the pipeline: CEO

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

 

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis has 25 potential blockbuster treatments in development, the company said ahead of a management event in the United States on Thursday.

“Our pipeline is industry-leading with more than 25 potential blockbusters and this pace of innovation positions Novartis well for the future”, said Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan in a statement.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-novartis-investors/novartis-has-25-blockbusters-in-the-pipeline-ceo-idUSKCN1ST0EW

