Novartis has 25 blockbusters in the pipeline: CEO
ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis has 25 potential blockbuster treatments in development, the company said ahead of a management event in the United States on Thursday.
“Our pipeline is industry-leading with more than 25 potential blockbusters and this pace of innovation positions Novartis well for the future”, said Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan in a statement.
Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-novartis-investors/novartis-has-25-blockbusters-in-the-pipeline-ceo-idUSKCN1ST0EW
