Novartis’ Kymriah does not meet primary endpoint in late-stage study

Novartis’s Kymriah does not meet primary endpoint in phase III study
August 24, 2021; 1:41 AM EDT
ZURICH, Aug 24 (Reuters) – Novartis ag (NOVN.S) said its Kymriah to treat aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment did not meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival in a phase III study.
The safety profile was consistent with the established safety profile of Kymriah and Novartis will complete a full evaluation of the BELINDA study data, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/novartiss-kymriah-does-not-meet-primary-endpoint-phase-iii-study-2021-08-24