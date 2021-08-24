Novartis’ Kymriah does not meet primary endpoint in late-stage study

, , , , , , , ,

Novartis’s Kymriah does not meet primary endpoint in phase III study

August 24, 2021; 1:41 AM EDT

ZURICH, Aug 24 (Reuters) – Novartis ag (NOVN.S) said its Kymriah to treat aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment did not meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival in a phase III study.

FILE PHOTO: The company’s logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The safety profile was consistent with the established safety profile of Kymriah and Novartis will complete a full evaluation of the BELINDA study data, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/novartiss-kymriah-does-not-meet-primary-endpoint-phase-iii-study-2021-08-24

 

/by