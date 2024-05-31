https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/ReutersNovartis6-6-2022.webp 795 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-31 08:16:052024-05-31 08:53:43Novartis leukemia drug more effective than older treatments in trial
Novartis leukemia drug more effective than older treatments in trial
May 31 (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) said patients with a type of leukemia who took its Scemblix had a significantly better response and a lower dropout rate than those who received current standard-of-care drugs in a late-stage study with details presented on Friday.
The company said in January that the oral drug met the main goals of the 405-patient trial.
More detailed data unveiled at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago showed that Scemblix helped 67.7% of patients achieve a major molecular response (MMR), nearly 20% higher than for patients who received current standard treatments.