Novartis leukemia drug more effective than older treatments in trial

May 31 (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) said patients with a type of leukemia who took its Scemblix had a significantly better response and a lower dropout rate than those who received current standard-of-care drugs in a late-stage study with details presented on Friday.
 
The company said in January that the oral drug met the main goals of the 405-patient trial.
 
More detailed data unveiled at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago showed that Scemblix helped 67.7% of patients achieve a major molecular response (MMR), nearly 20% higher than for patients who received current standard treatments.

The study tested Scemblix in newly diagnosed patients with the blood cancer chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) against a class of drugs called tyrosine-kinase inhibitors (TKIs), such as Novartis’ own Glivec, that turned the disease from a death sentence into a treatable condition in which many patients had good, long-lasting responses.
 
CML affects more than 9,000 people and leads to 1,000 deaths in the U.S. annually.
 
A major molecular response is considered achieved with a significant decrease in a cancer-causing gene called BCR–ABL, which is believed to be necessary for initiation and maintenance of CML.
 
Scemblix was also tested against Novartis’ Tasigna, Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY.N), opens new tab Sprycel and Pfizer’s (PFE.N), opens new tab Bosulif.

 

