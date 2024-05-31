Novartis leukemia drug more effective than older treatments in trial

May 31 (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) said patients with a type of leukemia who took its Scemblix had a significantly better response and a lower dropout rate than those who received current standard-of-care drugs in a late-stage study with details presented on Friday.

The company said in January that the oral drug met the main goals of the 405-patient trial.

More detailed data unveiled at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago showed that Scemblix helped 67.7% of patients achieve a major molecular response (MMR), nearly 20% higher than for patients who received current standard treatments.