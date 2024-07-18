Novartis lifts profit forecast for second time on Cosentyx, Entresto

,
Novartis

Novartis lifts profit forecast for second time on Cosentyx, Entresto

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) raised its 2024 earnings guidance for the second time on Thursday, driven by a gain in prescriptions for drugs including heart failure treatment Entresto and arthritis drug Cosentyx.
 
It said in a statement that full-year adjusted operating income is expected to grow by a “mid- to high teens” percentage, where it had previously seen a “low double-digit to mid-teens” percentage.

Second-quarter adjusted operating income gained 17% to $4.95 billion, beating an average analyst estimate of just over $4.6 billion.
 
Sales of Entresto, Kesimpta for multiple sclerosis and anti-inflammation drug Cosentyx, which has won approval for new uses, came in ahead of the market consensus.
 
The group, which has cut jobs and spun off generic-drugs business Sandoz, confirmed medium-term growth ambitions even as it is bracing for the loss of U.S. patent protection next year for its bestseller Entresto and for Promacta to treat a lack of blood platelets.
 
Read the full article on Reuters

/by
You might also like
artificial intelligenceInsight: Big Pharma bets on AI to speed up clinical trials
Gilead profit tops expectations despite lower COVID drug sales, outlook raised
NovartisNovartis signs gene therapy deal with Voyager for $100 mln upfront
Seagen David EpsteinSeagen begins new chapter with Novartis vet David Epstein at the helm
NovartisAnalysis: Novartis CEO may struggle to rally investors to Sandoz spin-off
BioNTechGermany’s BioNTech says to set up mRNA vaccine facility in Singapore
CVS Health logoCVS cuts 2024 profit forecast as medical procedures drive costs higher
NovartisAmgen emerges as potential Cytokinetics suitor as Novartis pulls away: reports
Merck defeats appeal by nearly 1,200 shingles vaccine plaintiffsMerckblister packetsArdelyx sues US health department over kidney disease drug