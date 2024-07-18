Novartis lifts profit forecast for second time on Cosentyx, Entresto

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) raised its 2024 earnings guidance for the second time on Thursday, driven by a gain in prescriptions for drugs including heart failure treatment Entresto and arthritis drug Cosentyx.

It said in a statement that full-year adjusted operating income is expected to grow by a “mid- to high teens” percentage, where it had previously seen a “low double-digit to mid-teens” percentage.