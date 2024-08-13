Novartis loses court case to block Entresto generics after FDA denies petition

A federal judge in Delaware on Monday ruled against Novartis, denying the pharma’s attempt to block the entry of a generic competitor to its oral heart failure drug Entresto (sacubitril and valsartan).

District Judge Richard Andrews denied Novartis’ bid for preliminary injunction against MSN Pharmaceuticals, arguing that the pharma did not sufficiently prove that MSN had committed patent infringement in its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA).

Novartis’ case revolves around TVS, an amorphous solid compound found in Entresto and consists of sacubitril, valsartan and sodium cations. In its legal complaint, the pharma alleged that MSN’s generic product contains a high enough amount of amorphous TVS—which is patent-protected until November 2026—and violates its exclusivity protections.

Meanwhile, MSN challenged the allegations by claiming that Novartis used incomplete data to arrive at its conclusions.

Andrews sided with MSN in his ruling, noting that the pharma “bears the burden of proof, both on infringement and showing likelihood of success.” Novartis fell short of “showing it is likely to succeed in proving MSN’s ANDA products contain amorphous TVS,” Andrews wrote.

The judge also rejected Novartis’ claims of irreparable harm if it is not granted an injunction. “I am skeptical about Novartis’s characterization of many of its potential harms,” Andrews wrote, referring to the pharma’s argument that allowing MSN’s generic product to hit the market could embolden other copycats, “thereby destroying Entresto’s market momentum” leading to lost sales, market shares and formulary positioning.

“I do not find it reasonable to attribute harm resulting from the actions taken by other generic drug makers to MSN’s decision to launch its own individual product,” Andrews wrote.

