Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > FDA/Regulatory > Novartis’ MS drug Gilenya wins Chinese approval
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Novartis’ MS drug Gilenya wins Chinese approval

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, July 19th, 2019

 

Novartis’s older MS drug Gilenya wins Chinese approval

 

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis’s Gilenya multiple sclerosis drug has won approval in China, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, as the company expands further into the world’s most-populous country’s growing healthcare sector.

Nearly a decade after its U.S. approval, Gilenya remains Novartis’s No. 2 revenue generator at $825 million in the second quarter. The Basel-based company is defending patents on Gilenya in the United States to block generic rivals, while eying countries including China to expand the medicine’s international sales.

 

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Thomas Seythal

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-novartis-gilenya/novartiss-older-ms-drug-gilenya-wins-chinese-approval-idUSKCN1UE0HI?il=0

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

June 2019 Focus: Payer access, biotech/biopharma, DTC, rare diseases, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC