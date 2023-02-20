Novartis names Firmenich CEO as chairman designate of Sandoz

ZURICH, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Novartis (NOVN.S) on Monday announced the appointment of Gilbert Ghostine as chairman-designate of Sandoz, the generics unit Novartis wants to spin off later this year.

Ghostine has been CEO of Geneva-based Firmenich, the world’s largest privately owned perfume and taste company, since 2014.

He will become the chairman of the new board at Sandoz, which is to be formed after its spin-off from Novartis in the second half of 2023, subject to final Novartis Board of Directors and shareholder approvals.

