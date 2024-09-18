Novartis pushes Kisqali into earlier stages of breast cancer, nearly doubles eligible patient population

The FDA on Tuesday approved the expansion of Novartis’ Kisqali into earlier stages of breast cancer, allowing its use in patients with stage II or III early disease who are HR-positive/HER2-negative and are at elevated risk of recurrence.

According to the pharma, this broader indication “approximately doubles” the patient population eligible for treatment, which now includes those whose cancers have yet to involve the lymph nodes. Tuesday’s label expansion covers the use of Kisqali with an aromatase inhibitor for the adjuvant treatment of breast cancer patients.

“With this approval, we are redefining treatment options” for more breast cancer patients who are at “persistent risk” of recurrence, Victor Bultó, U.S. president of Novartis, said in a statement. The majority of breast cancers—around 90%, according to the pharma—are caught early, typically from stages I to III, and are treated with curative intent. Still, the disease threatens to recur in a more aggressive form in many patients, especially those who are HR-positive/HER2-negative.

“We continue to transform cancer care with Kisqali, building on its established profile in the metastatic setting and now helping a wide range of people as they strive to stay cancer-free following an early-stage diagnosis,” Bultó said.

