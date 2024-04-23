https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ReutersHealthNovartisbuilding.webp 729 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-23 03:37:372024-04-23 10:02:03Novartis raises guidance after beating Q1 expectations
Novartis raises guidance after beating Q1 expectations
FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) raised its full-year guidance on wider use of psoriasis and arthritis drug Cosentyx on Tuesday and said it had tapped the former boss of Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) to become its chairman next year.
It expects its 2024 net sales to grow by a high-single to low double-digit percentage with adjusted operating income growing by a low double-digit to mid-teens percentage, Novartis said in a statement.