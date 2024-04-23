Novartis raises guidance after beating Q1 expectations

It has previously predicted that adjusted operating income would increase by a “high single-digit” percentage with “mid single-digit” sales growth.

A newly approved use of Cosentyx to treat hidradenitis suppurativa, a painful and scarring acne-like skin condition, has seen swift uptake, and a new intravenous infusion option, an alternative to more frequent shots under the skin, also boosted demand, finance chief Harry Kirsch said.

“The new launch in the U.S. and Europe was much better than expected,” he said on a media call.

Novartis shares were up 4.6% at a two-month high at 0713 GMT.

“We’d been expecting a strong quarter from Novartis to kick off (first-quarter European) pharma reporting and that’s precisely what we saw this morning,” Barclays analysts said in a note.

Novartis said other key growth drivers in the quarter included heart failure drug Entresto, which will lose patent protection next year and multiple sclerosis drug Kesimpta.