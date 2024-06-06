Novartis, Roche unit and others face Italy antitrust probe over eye drug

,
Novartis

Novartis, Roche unit and others face Italy antitrust probe over eye drug

ROME, June 6 (Reuters) – Italy’s antitrust regulator said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into pharmaceutical companies including Novartis (NOVN.S) and Roche-controlled (ROG.S) Genentech for having potentially restricted competition in the sale of an eye drug.
 
Biopharma developer Samsung Bioepis, biotechs Biogen (BIIB.O) and Genentech, and Novartis, and some of their Italian, Dutch and UK units, allegedly coordinated their commercial strategies to delay the launch in Italy of Byooviz, a drug made with ranibizumab and developed and sold by Samsung Bioepis, the watchdog said in a statement.
 

Searches had been carried out in Italy, with the support of the finance police, and in the Netherlands by the Dutch regulator, it added.
 
Byooviz is a biosimilar of Lucentis, which was developed by Genentech and sold in Italy and other countries outside the U.S. by Novartis.
 
A biosimilar has a structure that closely mimics an existing biologic drug but is not exactly alike.
 
Ranibizumab injections are used to manage and treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and macular edema in the eye.
 
The suspected delay may have limited the availability and prices for patients but may also have negative repercussions on possible savings by the Italian national health services, the authority said.
 
Read the full article on Reuters. 

/by
You might also like
BiogenBiogen lifts profit view on heavy cost cuts, data on Alzheimer’s drug crucial
NovartisNovartis drops TIM-3 blood cancer asset after flop, posts disappointing Q4 results
BiogenBiogen to buy Reata for $6.5 bln to bulk up rare disease portfolio
Italian may regain use of hand after nerve transfer from amputated leg
After historic hemophilia B approval, uniQure targets Huntington’s and ALS
NovartisEU regulator recommends revoking authorization for Novartis’ sickle cell drug
NovartisNovartis to buy radiology drug specialist Mariana for $1 billion
RocheReutersRoche Q1 sales decline tempered by swift uptake of new eye drug
Staff at drugmaker under U.S. scrutiny worked with Chinese military scienti...Nestle’s health arm to buy first-ever fecal transplant pill
PharmaLive