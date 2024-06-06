Novartis, Roche unit and others face Italy antitrust probe over eye drug

Searches had been carried out in Italy, with the support of the finance police, and in the Netherlands by the Dutch regulator, it added.

Byooviz is a biosimilar of Lucentis, which was developed by Genentech and sold in Italy and other countries outside the U.S. by Novartis.

A biosimilar has a structure that closely mimics an existing biologic drug but is not exactly alike.

Ranibizumab injections are used to manage and treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and macular edema in the eye.

The suspected delay may have limited the availability and prices for patients but may also have negative repercussions on possible savings by the Italian national health services, the authority said.