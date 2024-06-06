Novartis, Roche unit and others face Italy antitrust probe over eye drug

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/ReutersNovartis6-6-2022.webp 795 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-06 06:43:232024-06-06 09:03:38Novartis, Roche unit and others face Italy antitrust probe over eye drug
ROME, June 6 (Reuters) – Italy’s antitrust regulator said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into pharmaceutical companies including Novartis (NOVN.S) and Roche-controlled (ROG.S) Genentech for having potentially restricted competition in the sale of an eye drug.
Biopharma developer Samsung Bioepis, biotechs Biogen (BIIB.O) and Genentech, and Novartis, and some of their Italian, Dutch and UK units, allegedly coordinated their commercial strategies to delay the launch in Italy of Byooviz, a drug made with ranibizumab and developed and sold by Samsung Bioepis, the watchdog said in a statement.