Novartis’s Sandoz strikes deal for biosimilar of Herceptin

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis’s Sandoz division has struck a deal with Taiwan’s EirGenix Inc to market a biosimilar version of Roche’s Herceptin that is now in late-stage development to treat some cancer tumors.

Novartis said the accord covers the trastuzumab biosimilar in Phase III development for human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive (HER2+) breast and gastric tumors.

EirGenix will be responsible for development and manufacturing, while Sandoz has the right to commercialize the product in all markets except China and Taiwan.

EirGenix will receive an upfront payment, milestone payments, and a share of profits from sales, Novartis said, giving no more financial details.

The deal – the third biosimilar collaboration for Sandoz in 18 months – expands the existing Sandoz cancer portfolio of four oncology biosimilar medicines.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-novartis-eirgenix/novartiss-sandoz-strikes-deal-for-biosimilar-of-herceptin-idUSKCN1S60DX