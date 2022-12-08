https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Novartis-Adds-to-Optogenetics-Portfolio-with-Arctos-Medical-Buy-BioSpace-9-21-21.jpeg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-12-08 11:30:08 2022-12-08 12:11:44 Novartis secures second Phase III PNH win in as many months