Novartis starts construction on two US sites to bolster radioligand therapy manufacturing

Novartis on Wednesday announced it has begun construction on two radioligand therapy manufacturing facilities in a bid to beef up supply of its products Pluvicto and Lutathera—and solidify its leadership in the targeted radiotherapy space. The company will invest over $200 million to fund these efforts, according to multiple media reports.

As part of the manufacturing push, the pharma will establish a new site in Carlsbad, California, which will be home to its third radioligand therapy (RLT) production facility in the U.S. The site will “support expanded use of RLTs, create resiliency in its manufacturing network and optimize the delivery of medicines to patients on the West Coast,” according to Novartis.

The company will also expand its footprint in Indiana, giving it greater in-house production capacity for radioisotopes used in RLTs.

“We are investing in our supply chain capabilities today to ensure that we are prepared to consistently deliver these complex treatments to the growing number of eligible patients in the long-term,” Victor Bultó, U.S. president of Novartis, said in a statement.

Novartis is a frontrunner in the RLT space and was the first pharma company to make these therapies available at scale, making targeted radiotherapies for cancer available for a wide variety of indications, according to Bultó.

