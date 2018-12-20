Novartis to buy France’s CellforCure to boost cell, gene therapy
ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis (NOVN.S) is to buy French contract manufacturer CellforCure from biologics company LFB to boost the Swiss drugmaker’s capacity to produce cell and gene therapies such as its $475,000 Kymriah cancer treatment.
Novartis, which already has an agreement with CellforCure to help make Kymriah, said it aims to add CellforCure’s facilities to a similar factory in Morris Plains, New Jersey, as well as one under construction in Switzerland. Terms of the cash deal were not given.
Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-novartis-cellforcure/novartis-to-buy-frances-cellforcure-to-boost-cell-gene-therapy-idUSKCN1OJ287
