Novartis to buy France's CellforCure to boost cell, gene therapy
Novartis to buy France’s CellforCure to boost cell, gene therapy

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, December 20th, 2018

 

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis (NOVN.S) is to buy French contract manufacturer CellforCure from biologics company LFB to boost the Swiss drugmaker’s capacity to produce cell and gene therapies such as its $475,000 Kymriah cancer treatment.

Novartis, which already has an agreement with CellforCure to help make Kymriah, said it aims to add CellforCure’s facilities to a similar factory in Morris Plains, New Jersey, as well as one under construction in Switzerland. Terms of the cash deal were not given.

 

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-novartis-cellforcure/novartis-to-buy-frances-cellforcure-to-boost-cell-gene-therapy-idUSKCN1OJ287

