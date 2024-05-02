Novartis to buy radiology drug specialist Mariana for $1 billion

May 2 (Reuters) – Novartis (NOVN.S) agreed to acquire U.S. radiopharmaceutical company Mariana Oncology for $1 billion upfront, boosting its portfolio of precision cancer treatments in development, the Swiss drug manufacturer said on Thursday.

The deal includes up to $750 million of further payments upon achieving certain milestones, it added.

Mariana Oncology is working on novel radioligand cancer therapies (RLTs) that have not yet been tested on humans.