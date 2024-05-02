https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Novartis-working-on-pan-coronavirus-oral-treatment-CEO-says-Reuters-12-6-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-02 08:40:172024-05-02 09:12:01Novartis to buy radiology drug specialist Mariana for $1 billion
Novartis to buy radiology drug specialist Mariana for $1 billion
May 2 (Reuters) – Novartis (NOVN.S) agreed to acquire U.S. radiopharmaceutical company Mariana Oncology for $1 billion upfront, boosting its portfolio of precision cancer treatments in development, the Swiss drug manufacturer said on Thursday.
The deal includes up to $750 million of further payments upon achieving certain milestones, it added.
Mariana Oncology is working on novel radioligand cancer therapies (RLTs) that have not yet been tested on humans.