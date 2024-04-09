Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) – Novartis is to cut up to 680 jobs in its development organization, which helps bring its drugs to market, the Swiss pharmaceuticals company said on Tuesday.

Around 440 jobs will go in Switzerland and up to 240 in the United States over the next two to three years, the Basel-based company said.

The job eliminations are separate from a restructuring program which could lead up to 8,000 of Novartis’s 78,000 global workforce being cut, it said.