Novartis to prioritize U.S. market, unfazed by drug pricing pushback

By Ludwig Burger and John Revill

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) – Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN.S) said it would make growth in the United States its top geographic priority, even after laws were passed to rein in drug prices in the world’s largest pharmaceutical market.

As part of an investor event, the company said on Thursday it would adopt a “U.S.-first mindset”, increase the share of U.S. patients in clinical trials, build capability there and give U.S. staff and executives more say and better career opportunities within the organization.

Novartis’ aspiration is to “organically build its U.S. business to become a top-five player in the U.S. by 2027,” it said in a statement. It ranked 10th in the U.S. market last year, the company added.

Still, Novartis said it aimed to be a top-three player in China, up from fifth place last year among multinational pharma companies, while maintaining leading positions in Germany and Japan.

U.S. President Joe Biden last month signed the Inflation Reduction Act, authorizing the government to negotiate prices on some prescription drugs and cap costs for state health program Medicare. read more